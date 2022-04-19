Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives $30.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.