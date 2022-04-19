Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.63

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 12441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 213,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morphic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after acquiring an additional 64,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Morphic by 3,348.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,847 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Morphic by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 155,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

