MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPZZF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. MPC Container Ships ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76.

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.

