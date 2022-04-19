Myanmar Investments International (LON:MIL) Trading Down 10%

Myanmar Investments International Limited (LON:MIL – Get Rating) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 81,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £85,744.13 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.32.

Myanmar Investments International Company Profile (LON:MIL)

Myanmar Investments International Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in investments in start-up, expansion capital, and buyouts stages. The firm prefers to invest in equity, quasi-equity or debt instruments. Its investments are classified into core holdings and financial holdings.

