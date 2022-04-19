Mysterium Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (MYST) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $65,325.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

