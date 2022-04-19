Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.02. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

