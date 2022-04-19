National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 146,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $2,446,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $1,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NHC opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $78.42.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

