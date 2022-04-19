Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Gap Up to $4.74

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.87. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 37,019 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 64,303 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.