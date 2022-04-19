Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Short Interest Update

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 551,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nerdy stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nerdy, Inc. ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Nerdy worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 355,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

