Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Billion

Brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will post $7.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.13 billion and the lowest is $7.88 billion. Netflix posted sales of $7.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $33.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.74 billion to $33.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.94 billion to $38.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $535.72.

NFLX traded up $10.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,520,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.97 and its 200-day moving average is $512.60.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

