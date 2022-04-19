Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.05 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $535.72.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.61. 16,159,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,655. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.76.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

