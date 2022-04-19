NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRBO stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 39,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,995. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.52. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

