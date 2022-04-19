NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Trading 1% Higher

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.03. 26,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 108,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $5.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( OTCMKTS:NMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 6,490.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $967,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.