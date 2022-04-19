NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NEU traded up $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.67. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $296.05 and a twelve month high of $390.23.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

