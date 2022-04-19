NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Billion

Brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to announce $12.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $12.54 billion. NIKE reported sales of $12.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $46.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $47.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $52.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.42 billion to $54.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

Shares of NKE traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,193,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,148. NIKE has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.91. The company has a market cap of $215.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

