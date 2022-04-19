Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $312,223.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,595.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.04 or 0.07486394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00271764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.07 or 0.00815143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00090826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00616088 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.30 or 0.00387790 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,799,254,476 coins and its circulating supply is 9,232,254,476 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.