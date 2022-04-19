Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$10.13, with a volume of 29659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.58.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

