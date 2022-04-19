NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$557,401.32 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 54,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$557,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,556.19.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 51,104 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$501,718.63.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 22,193 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$186,867.28.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$9.93 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.62 and a 1 year high of C$12.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources ( TSE:NG Get Rating ) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

