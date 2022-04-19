ODUWA Trading 23.4% Lower This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 161.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $2,897.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,392.75 or 0.99914838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00024852 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001883 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000676 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

