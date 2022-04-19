Omnitude (ECOM) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Omnitude (ECOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $591,037.63 and approximately $162,953.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

