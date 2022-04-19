OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.74.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 810.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 229.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 46.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

