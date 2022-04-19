OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down to $3.34

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.19. OPKO Health shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 14,141 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

