Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

Shares of OLCLY remained flat at $$35.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

