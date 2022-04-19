Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.29% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OEC opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Dan F. Smith bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

