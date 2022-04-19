Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Up 38.8% in March

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $43,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

NYSE:OSK opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average of $109.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

