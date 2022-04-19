Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTIS stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. 1,369,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

