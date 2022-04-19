Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OM. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.25.

NASDAQ OM opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,001,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,964 shares of company stock worth $6,163,141. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

