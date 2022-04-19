Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($33.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.13) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,367.00.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Instruments (OXINF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.