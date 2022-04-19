Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $338.00

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 339 ($4.41), with a volume of 299938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354 ($4.61).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 662 ($8.61) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($10.28) to GBX 710 ($9.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -15.46.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £35,041.12 ($45,590.84). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,285 ($65,424.15). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,198 shares of company stock worth $8,562,979.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile (LON:ONT)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

