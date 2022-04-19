P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.10 and last traded at $66.10. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56.

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

