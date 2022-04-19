P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PIII opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. P3 Health Partners has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Balkin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P3 Health Partners (PIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.