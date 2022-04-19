PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issues Earnings Results

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. 1,987,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,853. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

