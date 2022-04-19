Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $297.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.86), with a volume of 51557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £137.48 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 255.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

