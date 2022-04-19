Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Short Interest Update

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Palfinger from €39.00 ($41.94) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palfinger from €42.00 ($45.16) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of PLFRY remained flat at $$30.50 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 433. Palfinger has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5891 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

