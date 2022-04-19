Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

PK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

