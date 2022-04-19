Paybswap (PAYB) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Paybswap (PAYB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $146,400.66 and $43.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.50 or 0.07440760 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,362.09 or 0.99940117 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00034426 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

