Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Lowered to $328.00 at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $380.00 to $328.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $308.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.43. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
