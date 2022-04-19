Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

PEGA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $101.54. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $143.66.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

