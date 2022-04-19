Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,084.22 ($40.13).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.37) to GBX 3,440 ($44.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.58) to GBX 2,830 ($36.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($34.45) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.27) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON PSN traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,185 ($28.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,794. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,268.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,529.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,083 ($27.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is presently 0.96%.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.55), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($209,844.42).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

