Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after buying an additional 1,148,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,799 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

