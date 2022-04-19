Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.
NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after buying an additional 1,148,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,799 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
