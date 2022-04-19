Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,888,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Expedia Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,718,000 after purchasing an additional 87,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock worth $25,666,576. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.29. 29,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,871. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -83.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

