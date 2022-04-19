PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Shares Down 8.2%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.02. 14,729,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,833% from the average session volume of 374,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PharmaCyte Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

PharmaCyte Biotech ( OTCMKTS:PMCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in PharmaCyte Biotech by 4,434.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 662,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 647,731 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter worth $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PharmaCyte Biotech by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

