Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $792,756.35 and $97.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.24 or 0.00263674 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004627 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.20 or 0.00642570 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,793,579 coins and its circulating supply is 435,533,143 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

