Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Shares Down 9.9%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Piraeus Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.