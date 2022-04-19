Pirate Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $973,126.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00004122 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $326.06 million and approximately $973,126.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00380924 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00085647 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00092961 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,639,939 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

