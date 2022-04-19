Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.33

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.33 and last traded at C$14.19, with a volume of 58659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.18.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The company has a market cap of C$455.95 million and a PE ratio of 19.08.

Pizza Pizza Royalty ( TSE:PZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$137.73 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.79%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.