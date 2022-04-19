Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $187.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.85 million and the highest is $205.00 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $111.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $915.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 102,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 49.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.83. The company had a trading volume of 667,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

