Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.99 Million

Apr 19th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) will announce sales of $187.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.85 million and the highest is $205.00 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $111.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $915.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 102,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 49.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.83. The company had a trading volume of 667,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

