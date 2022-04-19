Playcent (PCNT) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Playcent (PCNT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Playcent has a total market cap of $660,838.16 and $20,514.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00034228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00104922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

