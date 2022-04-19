Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,153.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.22. 423,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -15.07. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

