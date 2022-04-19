PRIZM (PZM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,052.00

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $3,052.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,151,275 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

